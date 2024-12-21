RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


3 held with arms, ammunition in Manipur

December 21, 2024  11:02
The Manipur police arrested three persons with arms and ammunition, including a cadre of a banned outfit, during separate operations in Churachandpur and Imphal West districts, officials said on Saturday. 

The arrested member of the outlawed Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples' War Group) was involved in extortion activities, they said.

Security forces also apprehended two persons from Lamzang village in Churachandpur district on Friday.

Pistols, a machine gun, a rifle, ammunition and a two-wheeler without registration number were among the articles recovered from their possession, a police officer said. -- PTI
