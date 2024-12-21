3 held with arms, ammunition in Manipur





The arrested member of the outlawed Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples' War Group) was involved in extortion activities, they said.





Security forces also apprehended two persons from Lamzang village in Churachandpur district on Friday.





Pistols, a machine gun, a rifle, ammunition and a two-wheeler without registration number were among the articles recovered from their possession, a police officer said. -- PTI

The Manipur police arrested three persons with arms and ammunition, including a cadre of a banned outfit, during separate operations in Churachandpur and Imphal West districts, officials said on Saturday.