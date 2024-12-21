2 killed, 68 hurt in attack at German Christmas market





The attack occurred when a car deliberately rammed into a crowd of people at the market, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.





According to local public broadcaster MDR, Saxony-Anhalt Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff confirmed that the two victims included an adult and a toddler.





The tragic incident, which unfolded in the heart of the popular holiday market, left 68 people injured.





Of these, 15 sustained serious injuries, with 37 others moderately injured and 16 suffering from minor injuries.





Emergency response teams, including around 100 firefighters and 50 rescue personnel, were quickly deployed to the scene to assist the wounded and transport them to nearby hospitals. -- ANI

