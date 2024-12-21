16-year-old IIT-JEE aspirant from Bihar ends life in Kota hostel room





The incident occurred despite the fan in hostel room being equipped with anti-hanging device meant to prevent suicide. Police suspected it to be a case of suicide, however, no suicide note was recovered from the room and the reason behind the extreme step by the minor is yet to be ascertained.





A 16-year-old boy studying in class 11th and hailing from the Vaishali district in Bihar had been preparing for IIT-JEE in a coaching institute since April this year in Kota, circle inspector at the Vigyan Nagar police station Mukesh Meena said. -- PTI

A 16-year-old boy from Bihar preparing for IIT-JEE was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his hostel room in the Vigyan Nagar police station area of Kota city on Friday, officials said.