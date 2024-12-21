RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


16-year-old IIT-JEE aspirant from Bihar ends life in Kota hostel room

December 21, 2024  09:07
A 16-year-old boy from Bihar preparing for IIT-JEE was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his hostel room in the Vigyan Nagar police station area of Kota city on Friday, officials said. 

The incident occurred despite the fan in hostel room being equipped with anti-hanging device meant to prevent suicide. Police suspected it to be a case of suicide, however, no suicide note was recovered from the room and the reason behind the extreme step by the minor is yet to be ascertained. 

A 16-year-old boy studying in class 11th and hailing from the Vaishali district in Bihar had been preparing for IIT-JEE in a coaching institute since April this year in Kota, circle inspector at the Vigyan Nagar police station Mukesh Meena said. -- PTI
