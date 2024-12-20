RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Winter session saw 57.87% productivity in LS

December 20, 2024  15:38
The Winter session of the Lok Sabha, which saw a series of disruptions over issues ranging from Adani to billionaire George Soros' alleged links with the Congress leadership as well as Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks related to BR Ambedkar, saw a productivity of 57.87 per cent, official sources said. 

The House met on November 25 and was adjourned sine die (indefinitely) on Friday amid protests by opposition and treasury benches over the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar and directions by Speaker Om Birla to members against holding demonstrations at any gate of Parliament.

One of the key bills introduced during the session was related to holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The two bills were on Friday referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament for examination and wider consultations.

The House also saw a spirited debate on 75 years of adoption of the Constitution last week in which treasury benches and opposition launched a series of attacks on each other.  -- PTI
