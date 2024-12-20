RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Ustad Zakir Hussain laid to rest in San Francisco

December 20, 2024  09:30
Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain was laid to rest in San Francisco on Thursday. 

Hussain, one of the world's most accomplished percussionists, died at a San Francisco hospital on Monday due to complications arising from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease. He was 73.

Hussain, the son of the legendary tabla player Alla Rakha, revolutionised the instrument, taking it beyond the limits of classical music to other forms, including jazz and Western classical.

The celebrated musician, one of India's most well-known, received four Grammy Awards in his career spanning six decades, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year.

Hussain is survived by his wife Antonia Minnecola, daughters Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi, his brothers Taufiq Qureshi and Fazal Qureshi and his sister Khurshid Aulia.   -- PTI
