UP Cong chief gets notice to join probe in worker's death

Lucknow Police on Friday said it has issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai for questioning in connection with the death of a party worker during a protest here two days ago.





Rai, however, told PTI that he had not received any such notice but said he would cooperate with the investigators.





"The notice has been issued to him under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to join the probe as soon as possible," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Lucknow) Raveena Tyagi told PTI.





Congress worker Prabhat Pandey, 28, died during a protest on Wednesday during an attempted siege of the state assembly which is in the middle of the winter session. The siege bid was foiled by police.





Prabhat, who served as the secretary of the Youth Congress, was a native of Gorakhpur and had been living with his uncle in Lucknow, pursuing a computer course.





Rai met with stiff resistance from the locals when he went to Prabhat's funeral Thursday and was accused of exploiting the tragedy for political gains.





While Rai has claimed that Prabhat died due to 'police brutality', police said he was brought to the hospital dead from the Congress office.





"Prabhat Pandey was brought to the Civil Hospital in Hazratganj in an unconscious condition from the Congress office. The doctors declared him dead on arrival," DCP Tyagi had said earlier.





"According to doctors, there were no visible injury marks on his body," she added.





Police have lodged an FIR in connection with the death. -- PTI

