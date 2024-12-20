Trudeau may reshuffle cabinet today amid resignation calls





Sources from CBC News and Radio-Canada revealed that Ottawa MP David McGuinty and Toronto MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith are set to join the cabinet.





The reshuffle is expected to involve at least 10 members, according to insiders.





CBC News reported citing a senior government source said, however, that the timing and size of the shuffle should not be taken as a signal that the prime minister has made up his mind about his future, adding Trudeau is still "reflecting" on his position.





The purpose of the shuffle is to make sure the cabinet is complete so the government can function properly, the source said.





Notably, the move follows the resignation of Chrystia Freeland, the Former deputy prime minister and finance minister.





Earlier on December 16, hours before the statement on Canada's economy, Freeland announced her resignation from the Cabinet. -- ANI

