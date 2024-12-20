Rupee recovers from all-time low, gains 10 paise to 85.03 against US dollar





Forex traders said the rupee is likely to remain in a weakening mode due to significant dollar demand.





The Dollar Index is expected to remain elevated, with resistance near the 110 level in the near-term amid a reduced likelihood of significant Fed rate cuts in 2025.





The Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, but its forward guidance for 2025 has softened, with expectations reduced from four rate cuts to just two.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.07 against the greenback.





During the day it witnessed an intraday high of 84.95 and a low of 85.12 before ending the session at 85.03 (provisional) against dollar, higher by 10 paise over its previous close. -- PTI

The rupee saw some recovery from its all-time low level and appreciated 10 paise to close at 85.03 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, on softening of the US dollar index and a potential intervention by the Reserve Bank of India.