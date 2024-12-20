RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Rupee recovers from all-time low, gains 10 paise to 85.03 against US dollar

December 20, 2024  19:32
image
The rupee saw some recovery from its all-time low level and appreciated 10 paise to close at 85.03 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, on softening of the US dollar index and a potential intervention by the Reserve Bank of India. 

Forex traders said the rupee is likely to remain in a weakening mode due to significant dollar demand. 

The Dollar Index is expected to remain elevated, with resistance near the 110 level in the near-term amid a reduced likelihood of significant Fed rate cuts in 2025. 

The Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, but its forward guidance for 2025 has softened, with expectations reduced from four rate cuts to just two. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.07 against the greenback. 

During the day it witnessed an intraday high of 84.95 and a low of 85.12 before ending the session at 85.03 (provisional) against dollar, higher by 10 paise over its previous close. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! HC stays arrest of Alt News co-founder
LIVE! HC stays arrest of Alt News co-founder

Woman receives corpse in a box with Rs 1.3 cr demand
Woman receives corpse in a box with Rs 1.3 cr demand

The dead body of a 45-year-old unidentified man was delivered to a family in Yendagandi in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, in a box with a demand for over Rs 1 crore claiming it to be the compounded amount of a loan taken years...

Sambhal MP fined Rs 1.91 crore for 'power theft'
Sambhal MP fined Rs 1.91 crore for 'power theft'

Electricity Department has imposed a fine of Rs 1.91 crore on Lok Sabha MP from Sambhal Zia Ur Rehman and also disconnected the electricity supply to his residence for alleged power theft at his residence, an official said on Friday.

ASI surveys newly found temple, wells in Sambhal
ASI surveys newly found temple, wells in Sambhal

A four-member team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conducted a survey of the recently-discovered Shri Kartik Mahadev temple, five pilgrimage sites, and 19 wells in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, India. The survey followed the...

'Virat Going To Leave India Very Soon'
'Virat Going To Leave India Very Soon'

'Virat plans to move to London with his children and wife, Anushka Sharma.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances