'Pushpa 2' crosses Rs 1,500 cr mark at global box office: Makers

December 20, 2024  00:57
Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has grossed over Rs 1,500 crore in worldwide box office collection, making it the "fastest Indian film to reach the mark", the makers said on Thursday. 

Pushpa 2, a sequel to 2021's blockbuster Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise, released in cinemas around the world on December 5. 

Directed by Sukumar, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. 

It was also released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam languages. 

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind the movie, shared the latest box office update on its official X page. 

"COMMERCIAL CINEMA REDEFINED. HISTORY MADE AT THE BOX OFFICE. "#Pushpa2TheRule collects 1508 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE - the fastest Indian Film to reach the mark #Pushpa2HitsFastest1500cr," the banner said in the post. -- PTI
