'Nifty May Trade Between 25000-28000 In 2025'

December 20, 2024  12:39
The benchmark Nifty50 index may trade within the range of 25,000 to 28,000 next year, according to a survey conducted by Smallcase involving 150 managers on its investment platform. On Thursday, the Nifty closed at 23,951.

Most managers believe that green energy and banking could be prominent investment themes for the year ahead.

Meanwhile, over 40 per cent of the managers surveyed expect public sector undertakings (PSUs), including defence, and the information technology (IT) sector to underperform.

In the green energy segment, recycling and sustainability are expected to emerge as critical areas, alongside dominant trends in manufacturing and consumption. Additionally, government-led capital expenditure (capex) initiatives are likely to remain in focus, the survey revealed.

Key risks to watch include potential trade tariffs by the United States, a global economic slowdown, and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

On the domestic front, unforeseen inflationary pressures arising from spikes in crude oil, food, or commodity prices remain a concern, as they could derail growth projections and monetary policy stability, the survey indicated.  -- Business Standard
