Narsinghanand's 'Dharam Sansad': HC directs Haridwar SSP to maintain law and order





A single bench of Justice Alok Kumar Verma was hearing a petition against the priest asking Hindu organisations to assemble in Haridwar to give a call for the creation of a Hindu Rashtra.





The court further directed the government to follow the directions of the Supreme Court in the case of Shine Abdullah versus State where the apex court had directed all state governments that if provocative speeches against any religion are made, then the state, in the absence of any complaint, can take suo motu cognisance in the matter.





It was said in the petition that Narsinghanand gave provocative and inflammatory speeches and called Hindu organisations to assemble in Haridwar from December 19 to 21.





Often in the news for making hate speeches against minorities, the priest from Uttar Pradesh's Dasna performed a mahayagya at Bhairav ghat on Friday after the administration did not allow the Dharma Sansad to begin. -- PTI

The Uttarakhand high court on Friday directed the SSP of Haridwar to maintain law and order in the face of a proposed 'Dharma Sansad' in the town convened by controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand.