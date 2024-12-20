RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Mumbai-Delhi World's 8th Busiest Domestic Route!

December 20, 2024  10:36
image
Deepak Patel/Business Standard

Mumbai-Delhi was the eighth busiest domestic route globally in 2024, with airlines operating 7.963 million seats between the two cities, according to aviation analytics firm OAG.

In 2023, it held the ninth position, with airlines operating 7.276 million seats.
 
OAG's report said that Seoul-Jeju was the world's busiest domestic route in 2024, with airlines operating 14.183 million seats.

'Eight of the Top 10 busiest domestic routes are in Asia, including key trunk routes in South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, India and China,' it added.
 
Hokkaidos Chitose airport to Tokyo's Haneda airport is the second largest domestic route globally, with 11.9 million seats which is a similar level to last year.
 
The route recording most growth in the Top 10 is Jeddah to Riyadh -- it has seen capacity increase by 10 per cent  in 2024.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Parliament scuffle: Injured BJP MPs 'stable'
LIVE! Parliament scuffle: Injured BJP MPs 'stable'

Was Ashwin pushed out? His retirement signals shift
Was Ashwin pushed out? His retirement signals shift

Key players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja are expected to consider stepping away from the Test format to make way for a new generation of talent.

Revival of mandir-masjid disputes unacceptable: RSS
Revival of mandir-masjid disputes unacceptable: RSS

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed concern over the resurgence of temple-mosque disputes and asserted that certain individuals, after the construction of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, seem to believe they can become...

BJP leader C T Ravi arrested from Karnataka assembly
BJP leader C T Ravi arrested from Karnataka assembly

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party MLC C T Ravi was arrested after a first information report (FIR) was registered against him, for allegedly using a derogatory word against minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in the Legislative Council on Thursday,...

'Human error' blamed for crash that killed Gen Rawat
'Human error' blamed for crash that killed Gen Rawat

A parliamentary panel report has attributed the December 8, 2021, helicopter crash that killed India's first Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Bipin Rawat, and his wife, to "human error." The report, tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, also...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances