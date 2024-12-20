RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Modi's visit to Kuwait to open new chapter in bilateral ties: MEA

December 20, 2024  19:21
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Kuwait beginning Saturday will help in opening a new chapter in bilateral ties, the ministry of external affairs said on Friday.

The visit would help develop a more dynamic partnership between the two countries, it said.

The MEA said India was looking at boosting ties in a range of areas including defence and trade.

Modi is paying the visit at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, it said.

During the visit, Modi will hold discussions with the leadership of Kuwait and also interact with the Indian community.

The last Indian prime minister to visit Kuwait was Indira Gandhi in 1981.

India is among the top trading partners of Kuwait. The Indian community is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait.

Kuwait is among India's top trading partners, with bilateral trade valued at $10.47 billion in the financial year 2023-24. -- PTI 
