LS Speaker's role crucial in complaints against MPs

December 20, 2024  01:11
The role of Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, will be crucial in the investigation of the complaints lodged by the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress leaders over the jostling among its MPs in Parliament premises which sent two leader seeking hospital care.

Permission from the Lok Sabha Speaker, being the custodian of the Parliament premises, will be required to investigate any matter within the precincts, officials said.

Members of Parliament affected by the incident can take recourse to breach of privilege proceedings and seek redressal from the presiding officers of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

According to the Rules of Procedure, the House has the right to punish its members for their misconduct.

It exercises its jurisdiction of scrutiny over its members for their conduct whether it takes place inside or outside the House.

The House also has the power to punish its members for disorderly conduct and acts of contempt, whether committed within the House or beyond its walls. -- PTI
