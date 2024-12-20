RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


LS Speaker bans protests at Parliament gates

December 20, 2024  00:12
INDIA MPs and BJP MPs protest at the Makar Dwar of the Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday/ANI Photo
After political protests turned ugly, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday banned demonstrations by MPs and political parties at any of the gates of Parliament, sources said.

"Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has issued strict instructions that no political party, Member of Parliament or groups of members will hold any dharna and demonstration at building gates of Parliament House," parliament sources said.

The instructions came on a day when Parliament premises saw rival protests by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance and the Congress-led INDIA bloc parties on the alleged insults to BR Ambedkar which soon turned into jostling and scuffles leaving two MPs injured and a woman MP claiming intimidation by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. -- PTI
