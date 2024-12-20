HC to hear Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam pleas on Jan 7





A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur deferred the hearing after the Delhi police counsel said the case would be argued by additional solicitor general SV Raju, who was unavailable on Friday.





"How do we adjourn bail matters like this? Last time also these were heard by a bench and released," the bench said.





The court said it would hear the matter on the very first of its re-opening post the winter break.





The senior counsel for Khalid Saifi said the adjournment couldn't be at the cost of the accused, adding, "He has been in custody for almost five years."





Khalid, Imam and several others were booked under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and provisions of the IPC for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. -- PTI

