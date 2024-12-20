RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


HC stays arrest of Alt News co-founder

December 20, 2024  19:59
The Allahabad high court on Friday stayed the arrest of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in relation to an FIR accusing him of promoting enmity among religious groups following a complaint by an associate of controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand. 

The order was passed by a bench of justices Siddhartha Varma and Nalin Kumar Srivastava. 

In her complaint, general secretary of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati Trust Udita Tyagi claimed Zubair posted a video clip of an old programme of Narsinghanand on October 3 with the intent to provoke violence by Muslims against him. 

It was further alleged that Zubair posted edited clips of the priest on X, containing Narsinghanand's alleged incendiary remarks on Prophet Muhammad to incite radical sentiments against the controversial priest. 

In his X post, Zubair called the alleged speech of Narsinghanand 'derogatory'. 

The FIR was lodged by Ghaziabad police last month under sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 228 (fabricating false evidence), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 356(3) (defamation) and 351(2) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. -- PTI
