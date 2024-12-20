Govt employee accused of attacking Marathi-speaking family surrenders before cops





Akhilesh Shukla (48), an employee of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, his wife Geeta (45) and others have been named in an FIR related to the alleged attack on the family, their neighbour, on December 18 after an argument.





Akhilesh Shukla surrendered before the Khadakpada police, senior inspector Aamarnath Waghmode said.





"We will trace the other accused," said the police.





Meanwhile, before surrendering, Shukla posted a video on social media in which he claimed his wife was beaten up by family members of the victims.





The police registered a case against Shukla and his wife Geeta (45) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 189 (2) (3) and (5) (unlawful assembly) and others. -- PTI

The Maharashtra government employee accused of attacking a Marathi-speaking family at Kalyan in Thane district surrendered before the police on Friday, a senior officer said.