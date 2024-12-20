RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Gold, cash worth Rs 52 cr found in abandoned SUV in Bhopal

December 20, 2024  22:26
File image
The Income Tax department and police have seized 52 kg of gold bars worth Rs 40 crore and more than Rs 11 crore in cash from an abandoned SUV in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, an official said on Friday.

The seizure comes amid ongoing action by the I-T department in the city over the last few days.

The authorities received a tip-off on Thursday night that the vehicle was standing unclaimed on Kushalpura Road with bags kept inside it, the official said.

Talking to PTI, deputy commissioner of police Priyanka Shukla said, "A person informed Ratibad police station that an Innova Crysta was standing unclaimed on the Kushalpura road for a long time and about seven to eight bags were inside the vehicle, following which a police team reached the spot."

She said someone is suspected to have left the bags of gold and cash behind amid ongoing action by some departments in the city in the last few days.

"We informed the I-T department, and they broke the SUV's windows and seized 52 kg gold bars and a huge amount of cash from it," DCP said.

She said the SUV had the registration number from the MP-07 series and belonged to Chandan Singh Gaur, a native of Gwalior living in Bhopal for four years.

The I-T department is conducting a probe, the official said. -- PTI
