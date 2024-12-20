Gaza runs dry as Israel strikes cripple water supply

The search for water is a 'daily undertaking' for Palestinians as water in Gaza has become a 'tool of war', Al Jazeera reported.





As the war continued, access to clean water has become more difficult, with an individual now having to survive on 'less than five litres a day', Al Jazeera reported.





The systematic and deliberate destruction of Gaza's water infrastructure has left more than two million people in a state of constant struggle, Al Jazeera reported.





Shadi Yassin, a displaced Palestinian in central Gaza, told Al Jazeera, "We need water for showers, dishes and cleaning. We also need drinking water and we can't easily afford that. The amount of water here is not enough."





At least 15 Palestinians have been killed and 30 wounded in Israeli air attacks on two schools sheltering displaced people in Gaza on Thursday (local time).





Israel has also attacked Houthi sites in Yemen, killing at least nine people after bombing two power stations in Sanaa, as well as two ports and an oil facility in Hodeidah, according to local media.





The attacks came after the Israeli military said it had shot down a missile launched from Yemen, Al Jazeera reported.





Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree said that the Yemeni group is ready for a long war with the 'Israeli enemy' in support of the Palestinians in Gaza, as per Al Jazeera.





The Biden administration's Middle East aid envoy Lisa Grande reportedly made demands of Israel regarding the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, in a phone call with Israel's military liaison to the Palestinians, COGAT chief General Ghassan Alian, Times of Israel reported.





She also demanded that Israel cancel all civilian evacuation orders, allow Palestinians who have been evacuated to return to their homes, and present a comprehensive plan to reduce harm to civilian infrastructure, according to the report, as per Times of Israel. -- ANI

