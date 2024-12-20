RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Ferry crash: Navy chief holds meet with top officials

December 20, 2024  18:49
Navy chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi/File image
Navy chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi/File image
Two days after an Indian Navy speedboat collided with a ferry packed with passengers off the Mumbai coast, Navy chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi on Friday visited the Western Naval Command headquarters and held a meeting with top officials over the crash. 

Admiral Tripathi also conducted an aerial inspection of the place where the incident occurred on late Wednesday afternoon, an official said. 

Fourteen people, including a sailor, died when the Navy speedboat rammed into the ferry which was sailing to the Elephanta Island, a popular tourist attraction which has a collection of ancient caves, from the Gateway of India. 

The ferry, 'Neel Kamal', was carrying more than 100 passengers and capsized due to the impact of the crash. 

The Navy on Thursday instituted a 'Board of Inquiry' to probe the collision. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ferry crash: Navy chief holds meet with top officials
LIVE! Ferry crash: Navy chief holds meet with top officials

Ustad Zakir Hussain laid to rest in San Francisco
Ustad Zakir Hussain laid to rest in San Francisco

Ustad Zakir Hussain was laid to rest on Thursday at a San Francisco cemetery as renowned percussionist A Sivamani and other artistes performed on their drums at a little distance away in a tribute to the tabla maestro.

Senthil Balaji's appointment terribly wrong: SC to TN
Senthil Balaji's appointment terribly wrong: SC to TN

The Supreme Court of India expressed concern over the appointment of DMK leader V Senthil Balaji as a minister in the Tamil Nadu government despite pending money laundering cases against him. The court questioned the state government's...

11 dead as LPG tanker crash triggers inferno in Jaipur
11 dead as LPG tanker crash triggers inferno in Jaipur

A deadly collision involving a gas tanker and multiple vehicles turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway here into an inferno on Friday morning, killing seven people, injuring more than 35 and engulfing over 30 vehicles in flames as...

'Virat Going To Leave India Very Soon'
'Virat Going To Leave India Very Soon'

'Virat plans to move to London with his children and wife, Anushka Sharma.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances