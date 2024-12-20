ED books BRS leader KTR in Formula-E race case





An Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) has been registered under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act taking cognisance of a Telangana Police Anti-corruption bureau FIR filed on Thursday, the sources said.





The accused in the ED case are the same as those mentioned in the ACB FIR, they said.





BRS leader and party working president K T Rama Rao, the son of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, has been named as accused no 1 followed by senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and retired bureaucrat BLN Reddy as accused no 2 and 3 in the ACB complaint.





This is the second money laundering case against the family of BRS chief Chandrashekhar Rao as his daughter K Kavitha was questioned and later arrested by the ED in the Delhi excise policy case.





Kavitha is now out on bail and the case is before the court.





The probe against 48-year-old Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, pertains to alleged payments of about Rs 55 crore, some of it in foreign currency without approvals, to conduct a Formula-E race in Hyderabad during the previous regime in February last year. -- PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed a money laundering case against BRS leader K T Rama Rao and some others in a case linked to alleged payment irregularities during the Formula-E race held in Hyderabad in February 2023, official sources said.