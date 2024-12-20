RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Bear, two cubs killed as IED planted by Maoists goes off in Chhattisgarh

December 20, 2024  00:34
File image
File image
A female bear and its two cubs were killed when an Improvised Explosive Device planted by Maoists went off in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, a forest official said on Thursday.   

The incident took place a few days back in Kohkabeda under Barsoor police station limits but it came to light now when some villagers spotted the carcasses and alerted police, the official said. 

"Since the area is highly sensitive and located in Abhujmaad, considered a stronghold of Maoists, forest personnel have been trying to reach the spot while maintaining caution. Even locals refrain from visiting the area fearing IEDs planted by Maoists to target security forces," he said. 

On December 16, a villager identified as Manaru Akali (35), who had gone into the forest to collect wood, was killed in a pressure IED blast in the same area. 

Ultras of the outlawed Communist Party of India-Maoist often plant IEDs along roads and in forests to target patrolling security personnel in the state's Bastar region comprising seven districts, including Dantewada. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! LS Speaker bans protests at Parliament gates
LIVE! LS Speaker bans protests at Parliament gates

'Gundagardi karte ho?': BJP MP calls out Rahul
'Gundagardi karte ho?': BJP MP calls out Rahul

"He pushed me," Gandhi countered Dubey, walking off after having a cursory look at Sarangi, who was being attended to by fellow BJP members.

Mumbai boat mishap toll rises to 14; Navy orders probe
Mumbai boat mishap toll rises to 14; Navy orders probe

The two missing persons have been identified as 43-year-old Hansraj Bhati and seven-year-old Johan Mohammad Nisar Ahmed Pathan, the police said.

Life jackets made mandatory after Mumbai ferry mishap
Life jackets made mandatory after Mumbai ferry mishap

Following a fatal collision between a ferry and a Navy craft off the Mumbai coast, authorities have made life jackets mandatory for all passengers taking boat rides from the Gateway of India. The decision comes after survivors of the...

Oppn's no trust move against VP Dhankhar rejected
Oppn's no trust move against VP Dhankhar rejected

The Rajya Sabha deputy chairman, Harivansh, has dismissed the impeachment notice against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, calling it an act of impropriety, flawed, and hasty. The notice was signed by 60 opposition members who alleged...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances