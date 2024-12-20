RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

ASI surveys temple, 5 sites, 19 wells in Sambhal

December 20, 2024  18:07
File image
File image
A four-member team of the Archaeological Survey of India on Saturday conducted a survey of the recently-discovered Shri Kartik Mahadev temple, five teerths (pilgrimage sites) and 19 koops (wells), a senior official said. 

Speaking to reporters, Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya said, "A four-member team of the ASI started the survey this morning. This survey continued till 3.30 pm. In this, the ASI team surveyed five pilgrimage sites and 19 wells of Sambhal and also surveyed the new temple (Shri Kartik Mahadev temple) that was found." 

Pensiya further said among these wells, 19 wells including Chaturmukh Koop, Moksha Koop, Dharam Koop and five pilgrimage sites including Bhadrak Ashram, Swargdeep and Chakrapani were surveyed. 

"Along with this, the new temple (Kartik Mahadev) that was found has also been surveyed by ASI. We had got all these places measured earlier but ASI did the survey today," the district magistrate said. 

Three damaged idols were found inside the well of the Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal that was reopened last week after being shut for 46 years, officials said on Monday. 

The Shri Kartik Mahadev temple (Bhasma Shankar temple) was reopened on December 13 after the authorities said they stumbled upon the covered structure during an anti-encroachment drive. 

The temple housed an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling. It had remained locked since 1978. 

The temple also has a well nearby which the authorities had planned to reopen. Pensiya had earlier told reporters that the ancient temple and the well were being excavated. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ferry crash: Navy chief holds meet with top officials
LIVE! Ferry crash: Navy chief holds meet with top officials

Ustad Zakir Hussain laid to rest in San Francisco
Ustad Zakir Hussain laid to rest in San Francisco

Ustad Zakir Hussain was laid to rest on Thursday at a San Francisco cemetery as renowned percussionist A Sivamani and other artistes performed on their drums at a little distance away in a tribute to the tabla maestro.

Senthil Balaji's appointment terribly wrong: SC to TN
Senthil Balaji's appointment terribly wrong: SC to TN

The Supreme Court of India expressed concern over the appointment of DMK leader V Senthil Balaji as a minister in the Tamil Nadu government despite pending money laundering cases against him. The court questioned the state government's...

11 dead as LPG tanker crash triggers inferno in Jaipur
11 dead as LPG tanker crash triggers inferno in Jaipur

A deadly collision involving a gas tanker and multiple vehicles turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway here into an inferno on Friday morning, killing seven people, injuring more than 35 and engulfing over 30 vehicles in flames as...

'Virat Going To Leave India Very Soon'
'Virat Going To Leave India Very Soon'

'Virat plans to move to London with his children and wife, Anushka Sharma.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances