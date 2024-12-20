ASI surveys temple, 5 sites, 19 wells in Sambhal





Speaking to reporters, Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya said, "A four-member team of the ASI started the survey this morning. This survey continued till 3.30 pm. In this, the ASI team surveyed five pilgrimage sites and 19 wells of Sambhal and also surveyed the new temple (Shri Kartik Mahadev temple) that was found."





Pensiya further said among these wells, 19 wells including Chaturmukh Koop, Moksha Koop, Dharam Koop and five pilgrimage sites including Bhadrak Ashram, Swargdeep and Chakrapani were surveyed.





"Along with this, the new temple (Kartik Mahadev) that was found has also been surveyed by ASI. We had got all these places measured earlier but ASI did the survey today," the district magistrate said.





Three damaged idols were found inside the well of the Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal that was reopened last week after being shut for 46 years, officials said on Monday.





The Shri Kartik Mahadev temple (Bhasma Shankar temple) was reopened on December 13 after the authorities said they stumbled upon the covered structure during an anti-encroachment drive.





The temple housed an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling. It had remained locked since 1978.





The temple also has a well nearby which the authorities had planned to reopen. Pensiya had earlier told reporters that the ancient temple and the well were being excavated. -- PTI

