Army soldier, Navy officer cremated in Rajasthan





Havildar Jitendra Singh, who was from Mahwa in Dausa, was killed in an explosion at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Bikaner on Wednesday while Shekhawat died in boat accident near the Gateway of India in Mumbai.





Havildar Jitendra Singh was injured during a war exercise at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Bikaner and died during treatment. Military officers, public representatives, and district police and administrative officers were present at the funeral. -- PTI

