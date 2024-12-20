RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

2nd abandoned Shiv temple discovered in Aligarh

December 20, 2024  16:33
image
Leaders of Hindu right-wing organisations have announced that another abandoned Shiv temple was discovered at Sarai Miyan, a thickly-populated Muslim locality under Delhi Gate police station in Aligarh.

The discovery came on Thursday evening, barely 36 hours after a similar abandoned temple was found and revived at Sarai Rehman locality, another Muslim-dominated locality under Bannadevi police station area.

Harshad, secretary of the city unit of the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), who arrived on the spot along with Ankur Shivaji, a leader of the Bajrang Dal, and many others said the locked temple premises were in a state of complete mess with idols strewn all over debris.

The locks on the gate were broken in the presence of the police and the temple was cleaned up, and purified amidst religious slogans, he added. 

Superintendent of Police (City) Mrigank Shekhar Pathak told reporters late on Thursday night that meetings of peace committees are being held in these localities to ensure that these temples are fully restored and worship is carried out in a peaceful manner.

"So far, there is no report of any unpleasant or untoward incident from the above two localities," he said.

According to local residents of Sarai Miyan, during the communally disturbed period before and after the demolition of the Babri mosque, the city witnessed communal riots leading to migration of Hindus and Muslims.

This demographic shift led to both ghettoisation as well as creation of new colonies.

During this period a number of places of worship, especially roadside temples, were abandoned particularly in communally-sensitive areas. 

Mohammad Aqil Quershi, a local resident said there no worship was taking place at the temple for the past several years and no one used to visit the premises either.

He said local Muslim residents, however, built a boundary wall on their own initiative to ensure that there was no encroachment of the temple land. There are conflicting versions regarding the age of the temple and also of the time from which this place was abandoned.

However, most residents were of the opinion that 'no worship was conducted for three or four decades' after Hindu residents of Mahour caste, who are mainly petty artisans and labourers specialising in furnaces connected to lock making operations, migrated following communal riots in that area.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2nd abandoned Shiv temple discovered in Aligarh
LIVE! 2nd abandoned Shiv temple discovered in Aligarh

Dharavi redevelopment: HC upholds tender to Adani
Dharavi redevelopment: HC upholds tender to Adani

The Bombay high court on Friday upheld the tender awarded to an Adani Group firm by the Maharashtra government for the Dharavi slum redevelopment project in Mumbai, ruling there was no 'arbitrariness, unreasonableness or perversity' in...

Sambhal MP fined Rs 1.91 crore for 'power theft'
Sambhal MP fined Rs 1.91 crore for 'power theft'

Electricity Department has imposed a fine of Rs 1.91 crore on Lok Sabha MP from Sambhal Zia Ur Rehman and also disconnected the electricity supply to his residence for alleged power theft at his residence, an official said on Friday.

Woman receives corpse in a box with Rs 1.3 cr demand
Woman receives corpse in a box with Rs 1.3 cr demand

The dead body of a 45-year-old unidentified man was delivered to a family in Yendagandi in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, in a box with a demand for over Rs 1 crore claiming it to be the compounded amount of a loan taken years...

The Zakir Bhai I Knew
The Zakir Bhai I Knew

Ustad Zakir Hussain's story will be told in a thousand ways by each person who met him, loved him, spent time with him, got to know him and shared some precious time off stage with him, says Maanveer Singh.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances