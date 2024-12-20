RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

14-yr-old student stabs classmate in Odisha school

December 20, 2024  20:27
image
A 14-year-old student of a government-run school in Odisha's Kendrapara district allegedly stabbed his classmate on Friday, the police said.

The incident took place in a classroom of Telengabasant Nodal Upper Primary School, under the jurisdiction of Pattamundai Rural police station, an officer said.

The class 8 student has been detained after the headmistress filed an FIR, inspector-in-charge Padmalaya Pradhan said.

The victim has been hospitalised but is reported to be out of danger. 

The blood-stained knife has been seized, and police are investigating the motive behind the attack, he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! HC stays arrest of Alt News co-founder
LIVE! HC stays arrest of Alt News co-founder

Woman receives corpse in a box with Rs 1.3 cr demand
Woman receives corpse in a box with Rs 1.3 cr demand

The dead body of a 45-year-old unidentified man was delivered to a family in Yendagandi in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, in a box with a demand for over Rs 1 crore claiming it to be the compounded amount of a loan taken years...

Sambhal MP fined Rs 1.91 crore for 'power theft'
Sambhal MP fined Rs 1.91 crore for 'power theft'

Electricity Department has imposed a fine of Rs 1.91 crore on Lok Sabha MP from Sambhal Zia Ur Rehman and also disconnected the electricity supply to his residence for alleged power theft at his residence, an official said on Friday.

ASI surveys newly found temple, wells in Sambhal
ASI surveys newly found temple, wells in Sambhal

A four-member team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conducted a survey of the recently-discovered Shri Kartik Mahadev temple, five pilgrimage sites, and 19 wells in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, India. The survey followed the...

'Virat Going To Leave India Very Soon'
'Virat Going To Leave India Very Soon'

'Virat plans to move to London with his children and wife, Anushka Sharma.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances