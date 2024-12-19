You will be CM one day, Fadnavis tells Ajit Pawar





Ajit Pawar will work in the morning since he is an early riser.





"I am on duty from 12 noon to midnight while throughout the night you all know who," Fadnavis said, referring to Shinde, who is known to work till late hours.





He was replying to a debate in the legislative assembly on the motion of thanks to the Governor for his joint address to both Houses of the state legislature during the ongoing Winter Session in Nagpur.





Turning to Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis said, "You are called permanent deputy CM'... but my wishes are with you... you will be the CM someday."





Ajit Pawar on December 5 took oath as the deputy CM of Maharashtra for the sixth time. -- PTI

