Will form committee to look into Waqf properties issue: K'taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he is ready to form a committee headed by a retired judge to look into the Waqf properties issue.

The chief minister also assured the Karnataka Assembly that the government will not remove those temples which are built on Waqf properties. In case notices have been served to them, then they will be withdrawn, he said.





Replying to the question raised by the opposition BJP on the Waqf land issue in the ongoing Assembly session on Thursday, the chief minister said, "Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has given a detailed reply to the charges of the opposition party.





"If they are not content with our reply, the government is ready to form a committee headed by a retired judge," the chief minister told the house.

He also made it clear that the matter is not a prestige issue.





Siddaramaiah said the central government had enacted the Wakf Act in 1954, which the state government cannot amend.





"The BJP-led government was in power in the state from 2008 to 2013 and from 2019 to 2023. The BJP has been in power at the Centre since 2014. Then, without thinking about amending the Wakf Act, they are now raising a controversy, he alleged.





Siddaramaiah said the BJP, in its election manifesto, had said that it would discuss with Muslim religious leaders and clear and protect the encroached Waqf properties.





The government has clearly answered all the questions of the opposition. This should remove the confusion among the people, he added.





Siddaramaiah also assured the House that the government will not touch Waqf lands sanctioned under the Inam Cancellation and Land Reforms Act.





According to him, of the total 1.28 lakh acres of Waqf property, 47,263 acres are under the Inam Cancellation and 23,623 acres under the Land Reforms Act, and 3,000 acres have been used for public purposes. About 17,969 acres of Waqf land has been encroached on by private individuals.





"There is a Supreme Court order to protect these. Once it is registered as a Waqf property, it will always be a Waqf property," he said. -- PTI