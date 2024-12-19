RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Tigress found dead in well in MP; fourth big cat death since Nov 13

December 19, 2024  23:43
A tigress was found dead in a well in Seoni district in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, the incident coming within a week of the carcass of a tiger being found in Pench Reserve, an official said.   

"This morning, we found the carcass of a tigress in a well without a parapet near Riddi village under Khawas range. It may have accidentally fallen into the well. We have found marks which show it struggled to come out of the well in vain," sub divisional forest officer Yugesh Patel said. 

"The body was found by a forest department staffer. No sign of poaching has been detected. The carcass was disposed of as per National Tiger Conservation Authority after post mortem," Patel added. 

This is the fourth tiger death in the district in the past one-and-half months, with two taking place in Pench Reserve and two in other forest patches, other officials said. 

On December 16, a carcass was found in Kurai area of Pench Tiger Reserve, while on November 13, an adult tiger was found dead near Datni village under South Forest Division, they said. 

On November 17, a four-month-old cub was found in Magarkatha forest under Pench Tiger Reserve. -- PTI
