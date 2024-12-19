RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Third soldier injured in Bikaner's Mahajan field firing incident succumbs

December 19, 2024  22:56
image
A third soldier succumbed to injuries sustained in Bikaner's Mahajan field firing range incident, officials said on Thursday. 

Earlier, two soldiers had died while loading ammunition in a tank during a training exercise in Bikaner's Mahajan field firing range. 

The incident took place on Wednesday when the charger exploded while the soldiers were loading the ammunition, they said. 

The injured soldier identified as Ishwar Talia was taken to the Command Hospital under the Army's Western Command in Chandimandir near Chandigarh in an air ambulance. 

"Rising Star Corps pays solemn tribute to our #Braveheart, who succumbed to his injuries sustained in the line of duty on 18 Dec 24 during field firing in #Rajasthan. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family in this moment of profound loss," the Army's Rising Star Corps said in a post on X. 

Circle officer Lunkaransar (Bikaner) Narendra Kumar Poonia had on Wednesday said, "There were three soldiers who were practising with the tank. Ashutosh Mishra and Jitendra died in the explosion. The injured soldier has been taken to Chandigarh in a helicopter". -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Navy boat driver's stunt ended in tragedy: Survivor
LIVE! Navy boat driver's stunt ended in tragedy: Survivor

Rahul Gandhi booked in Parliament scuffle case
Rahul Gandhi booked in Parliament scuffle case

The BJP has filed a police complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of "physical assault and incitement" during a scuffle in Parliament premises. The complaint alleges that Gandhi, along with other opposition MPs,...

High drama in Parl: 2 MPs in ICU; both file plaints
High drama in Parl: 2 MPs in ICU; both file plaints

Ruling NDA and opposition INDIA bloc MPs clashed in Parliament on Thursday over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B.R. Ambedkar, leading to jostling and an injury to BJP MP Pratap Sarangi. The opposition demanded Shah's resignation,...

My dignity, self-esteem deeply hurt by Rahul: BJP MP
My dignity, self-esteem deeply hurt by Rahul: BJP MP

A BJP MP from Nagaland has alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came "very close" to her and "shouted" at her during a protest outside the Parliament, making her feel "uncomfortable." The incident has led to a war of words between...

Ashwin was humiliated; forced to retire, says father
Ashwin was humiliated; forced to retire, says father

Ravichandran, father of veteran off-spinner Ashwin, said he was caught off guard by his son's sudden retirement from international cricket, but stunningly hinted that there could be underlying reasons for it, including him feeling...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances