'The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny': Kiran Desai returns with new novel after 20 yrs

December 19, 2024  00:56
Author Kiran Desai (left)/File image
Two decades after she won the Booker Prize for her seminal work The Inheritance of Loss, author Kiran Desai is returning with a highly anticipated new novel next September, publisher Penguin Random House announced on Wednesday.    

The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny, to be published under Penguin's 'Hamish Hamilton' imprint, is described as a "sweeping tale of two Indians in the United States navigating the many forces that shape their lives: country, class, race, history and the complicated bonds that link one generation to the next".   

"Using the comic lens of an endlessly unresolved romance between two modern Indians, The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny examines Western and Eastern notions and manifestations of love and solitude as they play out across the geographical and emotional terrain of today's globalised world. I think only a novel can get at the raw truth regarding what people are privately thinking and negotiating," Desai said in a statement. -- PTI
