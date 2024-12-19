RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Shah should resign, give up politics: Lalu

December 19, 2024  14:56
Attacking Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar, RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Thursday said he should resign from the cabinet and "give up politics".

Prasad, a veteran politician, was responding to queries from reporters about the controversy that erupted over Shah's speech in Rajya Sabha earlier this week.

"Amit Shah has gone mad. He is obviously full of hatred for our revered Babasaheb. I strongly condemn his madness," he said.

When Prasad was asked whether he too was in favour of the demand for Shah's resignation, he replied in the affirmative, but with characteristic bluntness.

"Of course, I want Shah out of the cabinet. He should resign. Not only that, he should give up politics," said the RJD supremo, who has been a staunch opponent of the BJP for decades.

During a debate on Constitution in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Shah had said, "Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)." -- PTI
