Search launched in border areas of J-K's Mendhar after suspicious movement

December 19, 2024  18:51
Security forces have launched a search operation in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district following inputs regarding suspicious movement, officials said.

The search operation was conducted by security forces and police in forward areas of Mendhar on Thursday, they said.

The operation is part of the alertness of troops against suspicious movements and the threat of infiltration, they said. -- PTI
