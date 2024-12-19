RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Rahul's 'arrogance' caused injuries to 2 MPs: BJP

December 19, 2024  16:28
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleging his "arrogance, sense of entitlement and feudal behaviour" has caused grievous injuries to elected MPs and put their life in danger.
 
Two BJP MPs suffered head injuries in a face-off between the opposition and NDA members in Parliament premises on Thursday and were admitted to the ICU of the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here.
 
"Will @RahulGandhi ever grow up? The Parliament is not his personal fiefdom. His arrogance, sense of entitlement and feudal behaviour today has caused grievous injuries to elected MPs and has put life in danger.
 
"Strongly disapprove his behaviour and tantrums. No amount of condemnation is enough for his juvenile act. The least he owes is an apology," Pradhan wrote on X sharing a PTI video.
 
Pratap Sarangi (69) from Odisha and Mukesh Rajput from Uttar Pradesh were brought to the hospital from Parliament with head injuries, the hospital's Medical Superintendent Dr Ajay Shukla said.
 
"Sarangi was bleeding profusely. He had a deep cut on his forehead and it had to be stitched. His blood pressure and anxiety level were high when he was brought in," the doctor said.
 
"Rajput also had a head injury immediately after which he lost consciousness. However, the MP was in his senses when he was brought to the hospital. His blood pressure levels had also shot up," Dr Shukla said.
 
The medical superintendent of the RML Hospital said both the MPs have been administered medicines to manage their blood pressure, pain and anxiety while investigations like CT scan of the head and cardiac tests were underway.
 
"Both of them are in ICU. We are trying to stabilise them," the doctor said.
