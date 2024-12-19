Parl scuffle: NDA MPs lodge plaint against Rahul





Thakur and Swaraj, accompanied by a Telugu Desam Party MP, met the officers at the Parliament Street Police Station and gave a written complaint.





"We have filed a complaint against Mr Rahul Gandhi for physical assault and incitement," Thakur told media, outside the police station.





Earlier in the day, a face-off at the Parliament entry steps between the opposition and NDA MPs in Parliament premises over the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar left former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi injured.





The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing the senior member, a charge rejected by the Congress leader.





Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said BJP MP Mukesh Rajput was also injured in the melee. -- PTI

