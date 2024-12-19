RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Parl scuffle: NDA MPs lodge plaint against Rahul

December 19, 2024  16:54
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and India bloc MPs hold a protest march on the Parliament premises demanding an apology and the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah/ANI Photo
Three National Democratic Alliance MPs, including Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, have filed a police complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being involved in "physical assault and incitement" during a scuffle at Parliament, an officer said. 

Thakur and Swaraj, accompanied by a Telugu Desam Party MP, met the officers at the Parliament Street Police Station and gave a written complaint. 

"We have filed a complaint against Mr Rahul Gandhi for physical assault and incitement," Thakur told media, outside the police station. 

Earlier in the day, a face-off at the Parliament entry steps between the opposition and NDA MPs in Parliament premises over the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar left former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi injured. 

The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing the senior member, a charge rejected by the Congress leader. 

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said BJP MP Mukesh Rajput was also injured in the melee. -- PTI
