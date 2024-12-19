RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


NIA chargesheets top Maoist leader for propagating banned outfit's ideology

December 19, 2024  22:44
File image
NIA chargesheets top Maoist leader for propagating banned outfit's ideology The National Investigation Agency on Thursday chargesheeted a top Maoist leader for propagating ideology of the banned CPI-Maoist outfit, according to an official statement. 

The supplementary chargesheet was filed before the NIA special court in Ranchi against Sabyasachi Goswami alias Pankaj alias Ajay alias Kishore alias BKS alias Bikash Da alias Babu, a resident of North 24 Pargana district (West Bengal), it said. 

The NIA investigations had revealed the arrested accused to be a central committee member of the CPI-Maoist. 

Sabyasachi, who was active in Assam and West Bengal region, was among several top Maoist leaders across India against whom the NIA had registered the case, said the statement issued by the central probe agency. 

As per the NIA investigations, Sabyasachi was actively propagating the ideology of CPI-Maoist and promoting its activities. 

He had several criminal cases registered against him in various police stations of West Bengal and Assam and also at the NIA branches in the two states, the NIA said. -- PTI
