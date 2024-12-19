RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Mumbai boat tragedy: Man and child still missing

December 19, 2024  11:32
image
Two passengers, a man and a child, were still missing a day after a Navy craft carrying out engine trials rammed into their ferry off Mumbai coast, police said on Thursday.

Of the 113 persons on board both the vessels, 13 died and 98, including two injured, were rescued, they said.

The two missing persons have been identified as 43-year-old Hansraj Bhati and seven-year-old Johan Mohammad Nisar Ahmed Pathan, the police said.

A search operation was underway with help of the Navy and Coast Guard, they said.

Thirteen persons, including a Navy personnel and two contractual naval employees, were killed when the Navy craft dashed against the passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal', carrying more than 100 passengers from the Gateway of India to the Elephanta Island, on Wednesday afternoon. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! High drama in Parl as BJP MP claims 'push' from Rahul
LIVE! High drama in Parl as BJP MP claims 'push' from Rahul

UP man threatens to kill UP CM on Jan 26, arrested
UP man threatens to kill UP CM on Jan 26, arrested

According to police, Anil dialed 112, an emergency service number, and claimed that he would shoot the chief minister on January 26.

HC upholds lesbian couple's right to live together
HC upholds lesbian couple's right to live together

The court on Tuesday further directed the parents of Lalitha not to interfere with the relationship of the couple, asserting that their daughter is a major and can make her own decisions.

Same old...: Ambedkar's kin on Shah's 'fashion' remark
Same old...: Ambedkar's kin on Shah's 'fashion' remark

"Before the BJP came into existence, its forerunners Jan Sangh and RSS had opposed Babasaheb while the Constitution was being adopted," Prakash Ambedkar, who heads Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, told reporters in Pune.

Just-retired Ashwin returns home with 'zero regrets'
Just-retired Ashwin returns home with 'zero regrets'

Ravichandran Ashwin returned home on Thursday after his shock international retirement in the middle of a Test series in Australia

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances