Markets tumble after US Fed rate cut decision

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped in early trade on Thursday following weak global market trends after the US Federal Reserve indicated fewer rate cuts next year.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 1,162.12 points to 79,020.08 in early trade.





The NSE Nifty tumbled 328.55 points to 23,870.30.

All the 30 blue-chip stocks were trading lower. Infosys, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and Mahindra & Mahindra were the biggest laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Wednesday. -- PTI