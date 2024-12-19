RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Markets tumble after US Fed rate cut decision

December 19, 2024  10:01
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped in early trade on Thursday following weak global market trends after the US Federal Reserve indicated fewer rate cuts next year.
   
The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 1,162.12 points to 79,020.08 in early trade. 

The NSE Nifty tumbled 328.55 points to 23,870.30.
 
All the 30 blue-chip stocks were trading lower. Infosys, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and Mahindra & Mahindra were the biggest laggards.
 
In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.
 
Wall Street ended sharply lower on Wednesday. -- PTI
