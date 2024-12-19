RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Kurla bus tragedy: Death toll rises to nine

December 19, 2024  19:53
File image
File image
The death toll in last week's bus tragedy that occurred in Mumbai's Kurla area rose to nine after a 22-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Mumbai, civic officials said on Thursday. 

The deceased, Mehtab Shaikh, undergoing treatment at the civic-run Sion Hospital, was declared dead a little before midnight on Wednesday, an official said. 

An electric bus, hired by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking on a wet-lease basis, ploughed into a crowd and fatally knocked down seven persons and injured 42 others in Kurla area on December 9. 

On Monday, a 55-year-old man injured in the accident died during treatment at the Sion Hospital. 

Several vehicles were also damaged in the incident. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! You will be CM one day, Fadnavis tells Ajit Pawar
LIVE! You will be CM one day, Fadnavis tells Ajit Pawar

High drama in Parl: 2 MPs in ICU; both file plaints
High drama in Parl: 2 MPs in ICU; both file plaints

Ruling NDA and opposition INDIA bloc MPs clashed in Parliament on Thursday over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B.R. Ambedkar, leading to jostling and an injury to BJP MP Pratap Sarangi. The opposition demanded Shah's resignation,...

Amit Shah would have been a 'scrap dealer' if...: Sidda
Amit Shah would have been a 'scrap dealer' if...: Sidda

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks on B.R. Ambedkar in Parliament. Siddaramaiah said Shah would have been a "Gujari" (scrap dealer) if there wasn't Ambedkar's...

Ashwin was humiliated; forced to retire, says father
Ashwin was humiliated; forced to retire, says father

Ravichandran, father of veteran off-spinner Ashwin, said he was caught off guard by his son's sudden retirement from international cricket, but stunningly hinted that there could be underlying reasons for it, including him feeling...

The Global Ambassador Of Indian Music
The Global Ambassador Of Indian Music

He was a formidable musician but seemed utterly human, a Peter Pan who wore his genius with deceptive lightness.Sandip Roy remembers Ustad Zakir Hussain.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances