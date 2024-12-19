Kurla bus tragedy: Death toll rises to nine





The deceased, Mehtab Shaikh, undergoing treatment at the civic-run Sion Hospital, was declared dead a little before midnight on Wednesday, an official said.





An electric bus, hired by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking on a wet-lease basis, ploughed into a crowd and fatally knocked down seven persons and injured 42 others in Kurla area on December 9.





On Monday, a 55-year-old man injured in the accident died during treatment at the Sion Hospital.





Several vehicles were also damaged in the incident. -- PTI

The death toll in last week's bus tragedy that occurred in Mumbai's Kurla area rose to nine after a 22-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Mumbai, civic officials said on Thursday.