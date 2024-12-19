RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

J-K CM Omar meets with Amit Shah, to seek timeline for early statehood restoration

December 19, 2024  17:33
File image
File image
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss a range of key issues, including the early restoration of statehood, officials said. 

This is Abdullah's second meeting with the Union minister after taking over as the first chief minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir which was carved out after the reorganisation of the erstwhile state in August 2019. 

Abdullah remains optimistic about an early restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and would probably work out a possible timeline. 

Besides this issue, the chief minister will also seek clarity on the Transaction of Business Rules to get a clear sense of the powers of the elected government over various departments. 

On Wednesday, Abdullah said there were a lot of issues, including restoration of statehood, on which he needs to talk to the Union home minister. 

"There are a lot of issues on which I need to talk with the home minister. Currently, J&K is a UT and we are expecting statehood. The home minister has a different role in the UT," he told media persons on the sidelines of the 18th Annual Tourism Summit 2024 organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry in New Delhi. 

Earlier, Abdullah met with Shah on October 23 during his first visit to the national capital after assuming office on October 16. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Parl scuffle: NDA MPs lodge plaint against Rahul
LIVE! Parl scuffle: NDA MPs lodge plaint against Rahul

High drama in Parl: 2 MPs in ICU; BJP blames Rahul
High drama in Parl: 2 MPs in ICU; BJP blames Rahul

Ruling NDA and opposition INDIA bloc MPs clashed in Parliament on Thursday over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B.R. Ambedkar, leading to jostling and an injury to BJP MP Pratap Sarangi. The opposition demanded Shah's resignation,...

Amit Shah would have been a 'scrap dealer' if...: Sidda
Amit Shah would have been a 'scrap dealer' if...: Sidda

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks on B.R. Ambedkar in Parliament. Siddaramaiah said Shah would have been a "Gujari" (scrap dealer) if there wasn't Ambedkar's...

The Global Ambassador Of Indian Music
The Global Ambassador Of Indian Music

He was a formidable musician but seemed utterly human, a Peter Pan who wore his genius with deceptive lightness.Sandip Roy remembers Ustad Zakir Hussain.

'Gundagardi karte ho?': BJP MP calls out Rahul
'Gundagardi karte ho?': BJP MP calls out Rahul

"He pushed me," Gandhi countered Dubey, walking off after having a cursory look at Sarangi, who was being attended to by fellow BJP members.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances