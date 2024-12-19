RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


INDIA vs NDA showdown over Shah's Ambedkar remark

December 19, 2024  11:12
Dressed in blue, a colour associated with B R Ambedkar, Opposition INDIA bloc members on Thursday took out a protest march in Parliament premises demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks related to the architect of the Constitution.
 
BJP-led NDA parliamentarians also carried out a march within Parliament premises raising slogans and carrying placards demanding an apology from the opposition Congress for allegedly insulting Ambedkar.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, marched from Ambedkar's statue within Parliament complex to Parliament House raising slogans of 'Jai Bhim' and carrying photographs of the leader. 
 
A massive political row erupted on Wednesday as the Congress and other opposition parties launched an all-out attack on Shah for his remarks on Ambedkar and demanded his sacking, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders rallied to his defence and said he has exposed Congress' "anti-Ambedkar" stand. -- PTI 
