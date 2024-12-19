RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Hurt my knees: Kharge to speaker after Parl showdown

December 19, 2024  13:26
image
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, claiming he was physically pushed by Bharatiya Janata Party MPs in Parliament premises following which he lost his balance.
   
The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha asked the LS Speaker to order an inquiry into the BJP MPs "pushing" him, says it was an assault not just on him but on the Rajya Sabha LoP and the Congress president.
"I was physically pushed by BJP MPs; lost my balance and was forced to sit down on ground in front of Makar Dwar. This inflicted (an) injury on my knees, which have undergone surgery," Kharge said.

"Subsequently, Congress MPs brought me a chair and I was made to sit on it. With great difficulty, and with support from my colleagues, I limped to the House at 11 am," he added.
 
His remarks came after a face-off between the opposition and NDA MPs in Parliament premises over the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar left former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi injured. 
 
The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing the senior member, a charge rejected by the Congress leader.

Trouble began when the INDIA bloc members insisted on entering Parliament through the BJP MPs holding a protest instead of using the space left empty on one side of the staircase of the Makar Dwar, used by members to enter and exit the building.
 
Some senior Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha also wrote to Speaker Birla alleging that Rahul Gandhi was "physically manhandled" and urged him to take appropriate action.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kharge submits privilege notice against Shah
LIVE! Kharge submits privilege notice against Shah

Drama in Parl, BJP MP injured after 'push' from Rahul
Drama in Parl, BJP MP injured after 'push' from Rahul

Ruling NDA and opposition INDIA bloc MPs clashed in Parliament on Thursday over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B.R. Ambedkar, leading to jostling and an injury to BJP MP Pratap Sarangi. The opposition demanded Shah's resignation,...

Mum boat mishap: 2 pax including 7-yr-old still missing
Mum boat mishap: 2 pax including 7-yr-old still missing

The two missing persons have been identified as 43-year-old Hansraj Bhati and seven-year-old Johan Mohammad Nisar Ahmed Pathan, the police said.

UP man threatens to kill UP CM on Jan 26, arrested
UP man threatens to kill UP CM on Jan 26, arrested

According to police, Anil dialed 112, an emergency service number, and claimed that he would shoot the chief minister on January 26.

HC upholds lesbian couple's right to live together
HC upholds lesbian couple's right to live together

The court on Tuesday further directed the parents of Lalitha not to interfere with the relationship of the couple, asserting that their daughter is a major and can make her own decisions.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances