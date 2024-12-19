High drama in Parl as BJP MP claims 'push' from Rahul

As parallel protest from both ruling party and Opposition continued outside parliament a fresh controversy broke out.





Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Thursday alleged that he was hurt after getting a push from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.





Singh claimed that he was standing on stairs when another member of Parliament fell on him, leading to an injury on his head.

"Rahul Gandhi pushed a member of Parliament who fell on me after which I fell down. I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me," Singh told reporters.

As this happened, the BJP MP was rushed for treatment in an ambulance.

Reacting to this, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in his defence, said that he was trying to get inside the Parliament when he was also pushed and threatened by the BJP MPs who were protesting near the entrance. He also alleged that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge was also pushed.

"This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance, but BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. This has happened...Yes, this has happened (Mallikarjun Kharge being pushed). But we do not get affected by jostling. But this is the entrance and we have the right to go in. BJP MPs were trying to stop us from going in..." Gandhi told reporters.

He added that the central issue remains that the BJP was attacking the Constitution and insulting the memory of Ambedkar.