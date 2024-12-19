RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Formula-E race: BRS leader KT Rama Rao booked

December 19, 2024  18:14
BRS leader KT Rama Rao/File image
The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday registered an FIR against Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president and MLA KT Rama Rao over alleged irregularities in the conduct of Formula-E race in Hyderabad during the previous regime, official sources said. 

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma had recently granted permission to register a case against Rama Rao, over the issue. 

The case was registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Rama Rao and two officials, the sources said. 

The Telangana government had written to the governor in November, seeking permission to register an FIR against Rama Rao over the alleged irregularities. 

The Municipal Administration department had reportedly urged the ACB to investigate the matter. 

Earlier this year, the government had sought an explanation from a senior bureaucrat over entering into the agreement concerning the Formula-E race allegedly without the approval of the competent authority and also making a payment of Rs 55 crore. 

Rama Rao, who was the Municipal Administration minister during the previous BRS regime, was instrumental in hosting the race last year in Hyderabad. -- PTI
