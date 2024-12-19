RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Forensic team probes reports of 'blast' outside police post in Punjab

December 19, 2024  17:24
The Punjab police on Thursday launched a probe following reports that a "blast" took place outside the Bakshiwal police chowki in Gurdaspur district. 

A team of forensic experts reached the spot to investigate the incident. 

Asked about reports of any blast outside the police post, deputy superintendent of police (Kalanaur) Gurwinder Singh said, "We had received information. We have launched an investigation." 

"An FSL team is at the spot. Once the FSL team gives a report, it will be clear what exactly has happened," said the DSP. 

There was some sign of a burnt patch outside the chowki, said the police, adding that nobody had heard the sound of any blast. 

The police chowki has been lying closed for the past two weeks, said the police. 

Notably, a blast had occurred at Islamabad police station in Punjab's Amritsar on Tuesday. 

However, no one was injured in the incident. The incident took place a fortnight after a hand grenade was lobbed at a police post in Nawanshahr. -- PTI
