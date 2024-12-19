RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Fadnavis, Shinde visit RSS founder memorial in Nagpur

December 19, 2024  10:42
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde visited the memorial of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh founder Dr K B Hedgewar in Nagpur on Thursday morning and paid tributes to him.

They also paid respects at the memorial of MS Golwalkar, the second Sarsanghchalak of the RSS.

State assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, council's deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe and various other legislators of the ruling BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena also paid homage at the memorials of Dr Hedgewar and Golwalkar.

They also met with the Sangh office-bearers who gave them a brief introduction of the RSS. 

The winter session of the state legislature is currently underway in Nagpur. -- PTI 
