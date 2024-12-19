BSE Sensex top losers today





Besides, deep losses in consumer durables, banking and IT stocks amid foreign fund outflows added to the gloom, analysts said.





Falling for the fourth day running, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 964.15 points or 1.20 percent to settle at 79,218.05.





During the day, the blue-chip index cracked 1,162.12 points or 1.44 percent to 79,020.08.





As many as 2,315 stocks declined while 1,680 advanced and 100 remained unchanged on the BSE.





The NSE Nifty tumbled 247.15 points or 1.02 percent to sink below the 24,000 mark at 23,951.70.





In the past four days, the BSE benchmark tanked 2,915.07 points or 3.54 percent and the Nifty declined 816.6 points or 3.29 percent.





From the 30 blue-chip pack, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra were the biggest laggards.

