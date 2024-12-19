RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

BSE Sensex top losers today

December 19, 2024  18:36
image
Equity benchmark Sensex on Thursday plunged about 965 points to crash below the 80,000 level due to heavy selling in global equities after the US Federal Reserve signalled fewer rate cuts next year. 

Besides, deep losses in consumer durables, banking and IT stocks amid foreign fund outflows added to the gloom, analysts said. 

Falling for the fourth day running, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 964.15 points or 1.20 percent to settle at 79,218.05. 

During the day, the blue-chip index cracked 1,162.12 points or 1.44 percent to 79,020.08. 

As many as 2,315 stocks declined while 1,680 advanced and 100 remained unchanged on the BSE. 

The NSE Nifty tumbled 247.15 points or 1.02 percent to sink below the 24,000 mark at 23,951.70. 

In the past four days, the BSE benchmark tanked 2,915.07 points or 3.54 percent and the Nifty declined 816.6 points or 3.29 percent. 

From the 30 blue-chip pack, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra were the biggest laggards.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! You will be CM one day, Fadnavis tells Ajit Pawar
LIVE! You will be CM one day, Fadnavis tells Ajit Pawar

High drama in Parl: 2 MPs in ICU; both file plaints
High drama in Parl: 2 MPs in ICU; both file plaints

Ruling NDA and opposition INDIA bloc MPs clashed in Parliament on Thursday over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B.R. Ambedkar, leading to jostling and an injury to BJP MP Pratap Sarangi. The opposition demanded Shah's resignation,...

Amit Shah would have been a 'scrap dealer' if...: Sidda
Amit Shah would have been a 'scrap dealer' if...: Sidda

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks on B.R. Ambedkar in Parliament. Siddaramaiah said Shah would have been a "Gujari" (scrap dealer) if there wasn't Ambedkar's...

Ashwin was humiliated; forced to retire, says father
Ashwin was humiliated; forced to retire, says father

Ravichandran, father of veteran off-spinner Ashwin, said he was caught off guard by his son's sudden retirement from international cricket, but stunningly hinted that there could be underlying reasons for it, including him feeling...

The Global Ambassador Of Indian Music
The Global Ambassador Of Indian Music

He was a formidable musician but seemed utterly human, a Peter Pan who wore his genius with deceptive lightness.Sandip Roy remembers Ustad Zakir Hussain.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances