Body of passenger missing after Mumbai ferry crash found, toll rises to 14

December 19, 2024  20:23
The body of a 43-year-old man who was among the two missing passengers after a Navy craft rammed into their ferry off the Mumbai coast, was found on Thursday, the police said. 

The body was found near the ferry, police said. The death toll in the tragedy has now gone up to 14. 

Search operation continues to locate a seven-year-old boy who is still missing a day after the tragedy, a police official added. 

A naval helicopter and boats of the Navy and Coast Guard were deployed on Thursday to look for the missing passengers. 

Eight boats, including those from the Navy and Coast Guard are involved in the Search and Rescue operation, the official said. 

Of the 113 persons on board both the vessels, 14 died and 98, including two injured, were rescued. 

There were six persons on board the Navy craft, of which two survived, the official said. -- PTI
