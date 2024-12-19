BJP leader starts indefinite protest against bulldozer action on party office in UP





The BJP office, located at Indira Market in the Chittu Pandey area, was demolished under the anti-encroachment drive by a joint team from the Ballia Municipal Corporation, district administration and police on Tuesday.





Chanting slogans of "Down with the district administration," Singh, who is the party's district vice president, condemned the demolition and claimed that he had been operating the office for the past 40 years, which was destroyed without any prior warning or discussion.





He also raised banners at the protest site, one of which read, "Mass protest against the unjust and arbitrary action by the district administration."





"They (municipal corporation) should have spoken to me before demolishing it. They are government employees, and I am a government party official. The government is mine; they should have sat down and discussed it with me," Singh told media in Ballia.





The BJP functionary further accused the district administration of acting under the influence of the Samajwadi Party. -- PTI

Surendra Singh, a BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district began an indefinite sit-in protest against the municipal corporation on Wednesday for demolishing the party's camp office Ballia, which was allegedly constructed on encroached land.